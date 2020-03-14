Менди отправился в изоляцию из-за родственника, у которого не обнаружили коронавирус
Защитник Манчестер Сити Бенжамен Менди несколько дней назад отправился на карантин - его родственника госпитализировали с подозрением на коронавирус.
К счастью, диагноз не подтвердился и COVID-19 не был обнаружен. Об этом рассказал сам Менди на своей страничке в Instagram.
Читай также: Саутгемптон сыграл вничью с Манчестер Сити по необычным правилам
“Благодарю вас за поддержку после новости о моем карантине. Тест на коронавирус у всех моих родственников оказался отрицательным.
Важно себя вести очень ответственно в этот сложный период. Нужно оберегать себя и всех перед лицом эпидемии, и придерживаться рекомендаций ВОЗ“, - сказал Менди.
Bonjour à tous, Je tenais avant tout à vous remercier pour vos nombreux messages de soutien suite à la nouvelle concernant ma mise en quarantaine. Aujourd'hui, les résultats se sont avérés négatifs pour mon entourage, mais il est important que tout le monde prenne ses responsabilités dans cette période délicate, pour vous protéger vous mais surtout pour protéger les plus faibles face à l'épidémie. Je vous invite donc à suivre les consignes données par l'OMS afin de stopper le plus rapidement possible la propagation du virus et de reprendre le cours normal des choses. Prenez soin de vous et des vôtres🙏🏿Hamdoulilah♥️ #CoronaOut https://www.who.int/fr/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public @who ————————————————————————————Good morning, everyone, First of all, I would like to thank you for your numerous messages of support following the news about my quarantine. Today, the results were negative for those around me, but it is important that everyone takes their responsibilities in this delicate period, to protect you but above all to protect the weakest in the face of the epidemic. I therefore invite you to follow the instructions given by the WHO in order to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and to get back to normal. Take care of yourself and your beloved ones🙏🏿Hamdoulilah♥️ #CoronaOut https://www.who.int/fr/emergencies/diseased/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public @who
Напомним, АПЛ приостановила матчи до апреля из-за коронавируса.
Полная версия правил