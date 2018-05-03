Экс-игроку МЮ отказали в получении боксерской лицензии
Бывший игрок Манчестер Юнайтед и сборной Англии Рио Фердинанд в сентябре 2017 года начал боксерскую карьеру, однако теперь повесит перчатки на гвоздь. Британский боксерский комитет по управлению отказал 39-летнему англичанину в выдаче боксерской лицензии.
“Я тренировался 4-5 раз в неделю, хотел начать боксерскую карьеру, однако вынужден повесить свои перчатки на гвоздь. Несмотря на то, что я нахожусь в отличной форме, Британский боксерский комитет сообщил, что не будет рассматривать мою заявку на лицензию. Я очень разочарован этим.
Бокс - физически сложный, требовательный и опасный вид спорта. Я всегда с уважением к нему относился. Я хотел показать людям, что нужно иметь цель и пытаться ее достичь. Этот вид спорта дал мне новый фокус и драйф, и я продолжу им заниматься, это будет часть моего режима“, - написал Фердинанд на своей страничке в Instagram.
Having been training 4-5 times a week since announcing the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and stepping into the ring, it is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves on @betfair #DefendertoContender challenge. Despite having never felt better physically or mentally, After notifying the British Boxing Board of Control of my intention to apply for a licence, I have received confirmation that they would not be reviewing my application at this point in time. To say I’m disappointed by this decision is an understatement. To not be given the chance to demonstrate my ability to the BBBoC through the standard assessment afforded to others is hard to take, not only for me, but also to @richie_woodhall, @meldeane12 and the countless others who have dedicated their time to my boxing development over the past five months. Boxing is a physically tough, demanding and dangerous sport. I always gave it my utmost respect and never underestimated how difficult it would be. I wanted to show people that it’s OK to have a goal and strive to reach it. It’s important to approach everything with success in mind, and to give it your all, but sometimes things work against you. This sport has given me a new focus and drive and is something I will continue to do as part of my fitness regime. I’d like to say thank you to Betfair, Richie Woodhall, Duke McKenzie, my team at @neweraglobalsports, the guys at @teamgb Boxing and everyone who has supported me so far. It’s been a great journey.
Ранее сообщалось, что легендарный капитан Ливерпуля Стивен Джеррард может заняться тренерской деятельностью в шотландском Рейнджерсе.
