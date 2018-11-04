Озгул: У меня нет такого опыта, как у Постола
Турецкий боксер Сиар Озгул поделился своим мнением по поводу победы украинца Виктора Постола.
“Это был великий поединок с бывшим чемпионом мира WBC Виктором Постолом. Я не выиграл, потому что у меня нет такого опыта, как у него. Но я показал, что я сильный боец. Спасибо всем за поддержку“, - написал Озгул на своей странице в Instagram.
What a great fight last night with the former WBC World champion Victor Postol. I'd like too thank @mtkglobal @mtklondon @leeeaton88 who believed in me and gave this big chance to my boxing career. Big thanks to my coach Harry who keeps me busy in a gym and Larry as well who always gives the best advice. I didn't won the fight because I don't have that experience yet like him, but I showed my will and I showed that I'm a strong fighter. Now time to rest for a good week and after start again hard training and look forward to who is next. Thank you to all my sponsors and people who came to support me! @n4workout @tilesdiy @legendsgymharingey @ibdmassage #TeamMTKGlobal #worldboxingsuperseries #england #glasgow #scotland #boxing #siarozgul
Ранее Постол заявил, что ожидал большего от своего противника.
